Power punch

ZEE5, recently announced the world digital premiere of Siya on June 16. Manish Mundra, who has produced films like Newton, Masaan, and Ankhon Dekhi, is the director. It stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Pooja Pandey.

Produced by Drishyam Films, Siya has a backdrop of North India. It is the tale of a small-town girl, Siya, who, despite all hurdles, decides to take down oppressive patriarchy and fight for justice after she is kidnapped. The film focuses on the psychological and physical distress that the girl suffers, aggravated by the many hurdles that prevent prompt punishment for the influential perpetrators.

Siya received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike during its theatrical run. It also won best debut director at the UK Asian Film Festival 2023. It has been selected for the New York Indian Film Festival 2023 and the Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards.