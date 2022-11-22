Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank passes away at 49

Jason David Frank, who was best known for playing Tommy Oliver in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise, passed away on Sunday (November 20). He was 49. According to reports, the actor committed suicide. However, there has been no official confirmation on cause of death yet. In a statement, Jason David Frank’s representative said, “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time, as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.”

Besides working in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which ran from 1993 to 1996, Frank had also starred in Sweet Valley High, an episode of Family Matters and an episode of We Bare Bears. The actor is survived by his four children, sons Hunter and Jacob, and daughters Skye and Jenna. The news of his death came as a shock to the actor’s fans as well as his friends and colleagues. His Power Rangers co-star Walter E. Jones paid a heartfelt tribute by sharing a throwback photo with Frank. Walter wrote, “Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.” — TMS