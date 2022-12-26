Prabhas begins shoot for Maruthi's Raja Deluxe, leaked pics inside

Hyderabad, December 26
Prabhas of 'Baahubali' fame is back in action if a recently leaked picture from the sets of the Maruthi directorial, believed to be titled 'Raja Deluxe', is any indication.
The hunky Tollywood star has been keeping a low profile following the death of his uncle and yesteryear's movie star, Krishnam Raju, in September.
The picture from the sets of 'Raja Deluxe' shows Prabhas discussing a point with director Maruthi, who is all ears. Predictably, Prabhas fans are ecstatic at seeing their idol back in form, the picture of perfect swag.
According to film unit sources, 'Raja Deluxe' has Prabhas serenading three leading ladies - Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Ridhi Kumar. He will likely be playing two characters in the comedy-horror movie.
The surprise highlight of the movie is expected to be Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt essaying a significant role.
Prabhas is currently juggling between several projects, including 'Salaar' and 'Aadipurush'.
IANS
