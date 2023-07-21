Prabhas intrigues in the poster of Project K

Vyjayanthi Movies has unveiled the poster of the movie Project K. In the sepia-toned photo, Prabhas can be seen in an intriguing avatar, mysterious and alluring.
Project K is set to make its highly anticipated debut at the prestigious H Hall of San Diego Comic-Con.
Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, among others. The convergence of this stellar cast and Nag Ashwin’s directorial prowess promises to create an unparalleled cinematic experience for audiences.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation resumes at Maharashtra landslide site; 119 villagers yet to be traced
16 bodies have been recovered, while 93 residents have been ...
4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur
The earthquake occurs at 4.09 am and strikes at a shallow de...
Rajasthan minister's nephew booked for scuffle at Jaipur hotel
Police have filed two FIRs in connection with the alleged ra...
India, US agree to work towards broader, deeper bilateral Drug Policy Framework
During the two-day meeting, the delegations discussed Presid...
3 arrested following scuffle at Sheshnag camp of Amarnath Yatra
A case has been registered at Pahalgam police station and th...