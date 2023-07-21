Prabhas intrigues in the poster of Project K

Vyjayanthi Movies has unveiled the poster of the movie Project K. In the sepia-toned photo, Prabhas can be seen in an intriguing avatar, mysterious and alluring.

Project K is set to make its highly anticipated debut at the prestigious H Hall of San Diego Comic-Con.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, among others. The convergence of this stellar cast and Nag Ashwin’s directorial prowess promises to create an unparalleled cinematic experience for audiences.