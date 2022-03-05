Prabhas reveals details about his first-time conversation with Deepika Padukone

Baahubali fame Prabhas, who has been busily promoting his upcoming visual grandeur Radhe Shyam, reveals details about his first-time conversation with Deepika Padukone on the sets of Project-K.

“We met on the sets of Project-K. Deepika asked me if I am shy. I said, initially I am,” the Mirchi actor shared, as he interacted during the promotions of Radhe Shyam.

“Only after getting comfortable with people, I start talking to them continuously. Sometimes, I irritate them cracking jokes as long as they enjoy my company,” Prabhas said. — IANS