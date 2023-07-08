 Prabhas' 'Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire' teaser clocks 100 million-plus views : The Tribune India

  Prabhas' 'Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire' teaser clocks 100 million-plus views

Prabhas' 'Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire' teaser clocks 100 million-plus views

Prabhas-starrer Salaar is helmed by the 'KGF' director Prasanth Neel

Prabhas' 'Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire' teaser clocks 100 million-plus views

A poster of Salaar. Instagram



IANS

Mumbai, July 8

The makers of 'Salaar', celebrating the unprecedented 100 million hits on the first teaser, issued a statement claiming that it was an incredible milestone.

The official handle of Hombale Films, which is the production house behind the Prabhas-starrer helmed by the 'KGF' director Prasanth Neel, shared the news about the viral teaser clocking so many views.

"100 Million Views and we're feeling dino-mite! Thank you all for being part of this incredible milestone. Your support means the world to us," gushed the Hombale Films handle.

A note put up by the production house, which rose to prominence because of blockbusters 'KGF' and 'Kantara', said: "Overwhelmed with gratitude! We are immensely grateful for the overflowing love and support we have received from each and every one of you, for being an integral part of the 'Salaar' revolution, an emblem of Indian cinema's prowess."

Here's the post:

The note added: "A resounding applause to our amazing fans and viewers for propelling the 'Salaar teaser' beyond 100 million views! Your unwavering support fuels our passion and drives us to deliver something truly extraordinary."

It ended with: "Mark your calendars for the end of August, as we prepare to unleash the highly anticipated trailer that will showcase the grandeur of Indian cinema. Get ready for an unforgettable experience, as big things await you. Stay tuned for more updates and be prepared to witness the magnificence. Together, let's continue this exhilarating journey, creating history and celebrating the power of Indian cinema."

'Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire' has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Hombale Films. Its star cast includes Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju.

Ravi Basrur is the music composer and Bhuvan Gowda is the man behind the cameras. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 28 this year.

