Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ registers record opening day figures of Rs 178.7 crore

Mumbai, December 23
Prabhas-starrer “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” has grossed Rs 178.7 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day, registering the record for the best opening day figure for any Indian title in 2023, its makers said on Saturday.
Production house Hombale Films shared the day one collection of the movie, directed by Prashanth Neel of “KGF” film fame.
The film was released in theatres on Friday in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.
“SalaarCeaseFire hits Rs 178.7 crores GBOC (worldwide) on the opening day! The biggest opening for any Indian film in 2023,” the makers said in a press note.
Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, “Salaar” revolves around two friends Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who end up becoming arch rivals.
The movie's opening day figure is better than Prabhas' previous film “Adipurush”, which had grossed Rs 140 crore on day one and had a great opening weekend, before seeing a huge dip due to multiple controversies that plagued the movie.
The opening figure of “Salaar” also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 – “Pathaan” and “Jawan”, which had earned Rs 106 crore and Rs 129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days, as well as Ranbir Kapoor's “Animal” with Rs 116 crore on the first day.
“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-affiliated merchant ship hit by unmanned aerial vehicle off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship
Fire on the ship extinguished without crew casualties, says ...
43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended
SSP J Elenchezian has been appointed the investigating offic...
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch, Rajouri as anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage
The police say they are investigating the allegations and wi...
Extremist forces outside India should not get space, says Jaishankar after temple is vandalised in US
Was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the third conv...