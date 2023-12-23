Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ registers record opening day figures of Rs 178.7 crore

PTI

Mumbai, December 23

Prabhas-starrer “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” has grossed Rs 178.7 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day, registering the record for the best opening day figure for any Indian title in 2023, its makers said on Saturday.

Production house Hombale Films shared the day one collection of the movie, directed by Prashanth Neel of “KGF” film fame.

The film was released in theatres on Friday in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

“SalaarCeaseFire hits Rs 178.7 crores GBOC (worldwide) on the opening day! The biggest opening for any Indian film in 2023,” the makers said in a press note.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, “Salaar” revolves around two friends Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who end up becoming arch rivals.

The movie's opening day figure is better than Prabhas' previous film “Adipurush”, which had grossed Rs 140 crore on day one and had a great opening weekend, before seeing a huge dip due to multiple controversies that plagued the movie.

The opening figure of “Salaar” also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 – “Pathaan” and “Jawan”, which had earned Rs 106 crore and Rs 129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days, as well as Ranbir Kapoor's “Animal” with Rs 116 crore on the first day.

“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

