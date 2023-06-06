Prabhas visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple at Tirumala ahead of ‘Adipurush’ final trailer launch

PTI

Hyderabad, June 6

Actor Prabhas on Tuesday offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple at Tirumala in Tirupati district here as he gears up for the final trailer launch of his upcoming film "Adipurush".

"Adipurush", the big screen adaptation of Ramayana, is directed by Om Raut. The feature film stars Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram.

T-Series, the production banner behind the multilingual period saga, shared the pictures of Prabhas' visit to the temple on its official Twitter page.

"A sacred moment: Prabhas seeks blessings at Tirumala temple ahead of 'Adipurush' final trailer launch. Stay Tuned! #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June!" the banner said in the tweet.

"Adipurush" also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.

The film will hit the screens in 3D on June 16, with its international premiere on June 13 at the 2023 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Actor Prabhas during a visit to the Tirumala temple ahead of the final trailer launch of his upcoming movie Adipurush. Photo