Prabhas visits Tirumala temple

Prabhas, who is gearing up for his upcoming mythological drama Adipurush, paid a visit to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Tuesday.
Pictures from his visit went viral on social media. In the viral pictures and videos, the actor can be seen in a white kurta-pyjama with a red silk shawl wrapped around him.
Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The film will be out in theatres on June 16.
