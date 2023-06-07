Prabhas visits Tirumala temple

ANI

Prabhas, who is gearing up for his upcoming mythological drama Adipurush, paid a visit to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Tuesday.

Pictures from his visit went viral on social media. In the viral pictures and videos, the actor can be seen in a white kurta-pyjama with a red silk shawl wrapped around him.

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The film will be out in theatres on June 16.