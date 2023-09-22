Prabhu Deva is villain in Himesh Reshammiya's 'Badass Ravikumar'

ANI
Mumbai, September 22
Actor Prabhu Deva will be seen playing the negative lead in Himesh Reshammiya-starrer 'Badass Ravikumar'.
The film is scheduled to be released on October 11, 2024. Interestingly, it is a spin-off of his famous character Ravi Kumar from the film 'The Xpose'.
Check out the poster:
View this post on Instagram
Set in the glamorous and larger-than-life 1970s era, the film will be a musical action entertainer with opulent songs and some very high-octane action sequences designed by the best action directors across the globe, as per a statement.
Prabhu Deva will essay the role of a villain, Carlos Pedro Panther in the film.
'Badass Ravikumar' will be shot extensively from February 2024 in India and abroad. The film's music composer is Himesh himself and he will soon start recording the songs.
Sharing more details about the film, Himesh said, "Taking a leaf from the books of legends and my inspirations like Vijay Anand, Manmohan Desai and Subhash Ghai, Badass Ravikumar will be a complete package, shot on a grand scale with visuals, action and music that will be unprecedented. I want to give my fans a grand, musical, action-packed experience of a lifetime." More details regarding the project are awaited.
