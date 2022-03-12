Prabhu Deva-starrer 'Rekla' goes on floors

Chennai, March 12

Work on director U Anbarasan's new film, 'Rekla', featuring director-actor Prabhu Deva in the lead, began on Saturday with a simple pooja here in the city.

Anbarasan is best known for his previous film, 'Walter', an action thriller which featured Sibi Sathyaraj in the lead.

'Rekla', which will be Prabhu Deva's 58th film, is being produced by S Ambeth Kumar of Olympia Movies.

Well-known director Mysskin officially launched the film by sounding the clapboard for the first shot of the film.

Music for the film is being scored by Ghibran. Sources close to the unit of the film say that it will be a reasonably big-budget film and that the film will be a rural entertainer.

IANS

