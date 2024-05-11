Prachi Bansal, portraying the role of Mata Sita in Shrimad Ramayan, is happy about the resolute determination of her character in the show.

She says, “Embodying the role of Mata Sita has helped me understand the power of resilience and faith, especially after her encounter with Lord Hanuman in the Ashok Vatika. Despite the trials she is enduring, she remains steadfast in her belief in Lord Ram’s unwavering love and commitment, drawing strength from his relentless pursuit and finding solace in the knowledge that their bond transcends challenges.”

Viewers are sure to be intrigued by this pivotal moment in the show, which highlights Lord Hanuman’s bravery, loyalty, and intelligence as he finds Mata Sita and delivers Lord Ram’s message, as well as his fierce face-off with Lanka king Ravan.