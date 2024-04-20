Prachi Bansal, who portrays the character of Sita in the show 'Shrimad Ramayan', talks about the challenges of essaying a historical character

How does it feel to essay this role?

Portraying Mata Sita in Sony Entertainment Television’s Shrimad Ramayan has been a blessing. I feel incredibly fortunate, as it is a significant role that comes with great responsibility. I’m grateful for the love viewers have shown towards me and hope it continues.

What lesson can we learn from Sita’s life?

What I’ve learnt from Mata Sita is that the warrior spirit exists within both women and men, and we often discover it only when faced with tough situations. However, it’s crucial to awaken that warrior within us and fight back when challenges arise. Whether it is while witnessing any wrongdoing or experiencing a difficult phase personally, it’s essential to stand up and fight for oneself.

What is the message for women?

The message I have for women is never allow anyone to disrespect you. Fight back and take a stand for yourself. Chase your dreams relentlessly, regardless of the obstacles. I firmly believe that with self-belief, you can accomplish anything in the world. So, believe in yourself, pursue your dreams, and fight for them.