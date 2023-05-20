Prachi Bohra joins Kundali Milan as the lead

Shemaroo Umang’s upcoming show Kundali Milan will soon see the entry of actress Prachi Bohra. Prachi will be portraying the character of Richa, a strong and independent woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers the power of love.

Prachi said, “I truly believe that Radharani had a hand in guiding me towards this role. It’s as if the universe conspired to bring us together. When I received the news that I had been chosen for this role, I was overwhelmed. I knew that I couldn’t let this opportunity slip by and was determined to do my best to give this character the justice it deserves.”