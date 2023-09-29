Prajakta Koli says she owes everything to her YouTube presence

IANS

Content creator-actress Prajakta Koli, who is known for Jugjugg Jeeyo, Neeyat, Mismatched, has said that she owes everything to her presence on the digital platform YouTube.

The actress started off as a content creator capitalising on the 4G revolution in India and carved a niche for herself as she became one of the top content creators of India in no time. She recently attended the YouTube Fanfest in Mumbai’s Goregaon area and shared her thoughts on the fest which returned after four years owing to the lull induced by the pandemic.

Prajakta said, “It’s been four years since YouTube Fanfest happened on the ground, and we are all overjoyed to have this platform back with us. It offers a sizable platform for networking, collaborating with other creators as well as connecting with the audience.”

She added, “You also get to meet people who are in leadership positions, power, and decision-making. YouTube is a virtual universe where the people who worked so hard to create a product that gives you your life can interact with you. Therefore, it’s a fantastic conclave of opportunities. I owe everything I currently possess to my YouTube presence.”

