Prajakta Koli set to make her debut as author

ANI

Prajakta Koli is all set to make her debut as a writer with her fictional work Too Good To Be True, which has been acquired by Harper Collins India, will be published in the summer of 2024.

The complexity of love and relationships in the actual world, as well as the ability of words to inspire and change lives, are explored in this work, which is set against a backdrop of promise and apprehension.

Talking about the brand-new chapter of her life Prajakta said, “I’ve forever been a fan of love stories and romance. Be it in films or in all my favourite books. They have always been more to me than just stories. They’ve helped me get over heartbreaks, believe in the wonder of life and even love myself a little more every day. She added, “I always wanted to write a romance novel, but not in a million years did I think I would ever finish it! Too Good To Be True is a fictional piece of my heart that is very special to me. I’ve always enjoyed the process of storytelling but scripting this novel has opened up a whole new dimension. It is easily one of the most challenging yet most special pieces of content I have worked on thus far. I hope it brings as much joy to readers as it did to me.”