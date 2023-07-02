Prajakta Koli talks about her upcoming Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery

The upcoming film, Neeyat, is Prajakta Koli’s second venture as an actor on the big screen. Talking about working with names such as Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, and Neeraj Kabi, among many others, Prajakta says, “I am a Vidya Balan fan, and just the fact that I got to share the screen with her was magical. And then there was the whole cast. I mean, where else would I get to chill for two months with the likes of Ram Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Shashank Arora, Niki Walia, Dipannita, and Danesh? Just the fact that I got to be in the same room as them, see them perform, and also had the pleasure of having conversations with them was surreal.”
She adds, “It is my second film, and when I heard who all were a part of the film and who was making it, I just considered it a huge win if I got to act in it and learn from everyone around me. It was everything I had imagined and more.”
