Prakruti Mishra likes horror

Amazon miniTV’s The Haunting is a classic horror story. Prakruti Mishra, a well-known Odissi performer and National Award winner, is seen playing Prakruti, the protagonist’s confidante, in the thriller, alongside her co-stars Erica Fernandes and Gul Panag.
Prakruti said, “I’ve never experienced the paranormal properly, but yes, I have definitely felt energies. So, I think I relate to those parts...I love the horror genre.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Imran Khan set to appear before Islamabad High Court at 11 am, make speech
Khan was arrested Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case by auth...
Karnataka Election: ‘Assembly poll EVMs used in South Africa’, EC says no basis to Congress claim
Congess had claimed that EVMs used in Karnataka were previou...
2 more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder
The accused have been identified as Chavanni and Attar Rehma...
US looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi, says Biden administration official
Says the United States has an important partnership with Ind...