Prakruti Mishra likes horror

Amazon miniTV’s The Haunting is a classic horror story. Prakruti Mishra, a well-known Odissi performer and National Award winner, is seen playing Prakruti, the protagonist’s confidante, in the thriller, alongside her co-stars Erica Fernandes and Gul Panag.

Prakruti said, “I’ve never experienced the paranormal properly, but yes, I have definitely felt energies. So, I think I relate to those parts...I love the horror genre.”