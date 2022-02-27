Pranav Missra, who is seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, talks about his journey in the industry

What are the prominent projects that you have done so far?

I have done TV shows like Kya Hua Tera Vaada, MTV Time out, Jodha Akbar, Naagin Season 1, Albeli Kaahani Pyaaar Ki and more. I have also done a web film and then, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 happened.

Tell us about your role in the Season 2 of Bade AchheLagte Hai.

When I was offered Akki’s part, I was told that the story would be based on two parallel love stories, Akki-Shivina and Ram-Priya, with a connection between the two love stories. Disha Parmar aka Priya didi is playing my sister. Akki’s character is extremely hard working and ambitious and has successfully managed to find a place in the audience’s heart.

What made you pick acting as a career choice?

I have always been acting since I was a little boy. I used to take part in plays so the conscious realisation that I wanted to become an actor happened when I grew up. Career is important and I guess I have made the right decision.

Did you face any struggle or insecurities?

I never call it a struggle. I always believe that ultimately it’s all about money. Nobody is going to give it to me on a plate. I need to polish myself up to the mark, able to carry things on my shoulders. I don’t term it as a struggle.

What kept you motivated?

My goal is to do good work so that when I look back, I feel happy and satisfied. That gives me motivation.

How do you take the success and the failure of a project?

Every actor wants his or her project to become a hit but there is no guarantee that things will work out as they wish. Success or failure is not in our hands, neither is luck or destiny. So, we must focus on work. At the end of the day, you should be able to tell yourself, ‘I have given my best shot’.

What’s your life’s philosophy?

Karm kiye jao phal ki chinta mat karo… If you haven’t worked hard or polished your skill, you are running out of time. Luck or destiny can give you a chance but you have to work hard to make it a success.