Pranay Pachauri, screenwriter Sehaj Maini tie knot in a Punjabi wedding

ANI

Mumbai, December 12

'The Kerala Story' actor Pranay Pachauri recently tied the knot with screenwriter Sehaj Maini.

Taking to Instagram, Paranay shared a string of pictures from their wedding.

The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2023.

In the first picture, the couple looked love-smitten. Pranay looked handsome in his heavily embroidered sherwani. He completed the look with a red turban for his Punjabi wedding.

Sehaj, on the other hand, wore a peach-hued lehenga-choli set. The jewelry, the hair and makeup, everything went well with her wedding outfit.

Sharing the images on social media, the couple penned, "09.12.2023" followed by a red heart emoticon.

Check out the photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sehaj Kaur Maini (@sehajkmaini)

In the next picture, the couple took pheras as per Sikh rituals.

The third picture features Sehaj looking at Pranay.

Lastly, the couple shared a monochrome picture of the duo standing in front of the holy book looking beautiful together.

Soon after the couple shared their wedding pictures, their friends and fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Actor Shairb Hashmi wrote, "Bahut bahut mubarakkkk aap dono ko." Actor Niti Taylor commented, "Congratulations." "Congratulations you guys," a user commented.

Pranay has appeared in superhit films like 'Shershaah' and 'The Kerala Story'.

