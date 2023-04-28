Praneet Bhatt expresses his desire to play the role of The Joker

Actor Praneet Bhatt, who is currently seen in Star Bharat’s show Aashao Ka Savera….Dheere Dheere Se is a trained theatre artiste and has worked in many plays. Speaking about his dream role he says he would like to play the character of the joker once in his life.

He says, “I’ve done many roles before, but I’m really inspired by Heath Ledger and Raj Kapoor’s character the joker. I feel that it is a very strong and iconic character. It is impeccable how these two actors have portrayed the character. As an artiste, it is my dream to recreate that character one day. It would be an honour to step into their shoes.” Praneet was previously seen in Mahabharat and Porus.