Prateek Kuhad, Lisa Mishra give a glimpse of their collaboration 'Mere sang'

Mumbai, April 15
Singer Prateek Kuhad of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' fame has collaborated with musician Lisa Mishra, who is known for 'Tareefan Reprise' and 'Chandigarh Mein', for a new single titled 'Mere Sang'. The song was unveiled during a TV show.
The song is an urban track perfectly suited for lazy evenings. It has all the elements of a signature Prateek Kuhad song with guitar, acoustic drums and a bass guitar in prominence.
Sharing a clip of the song on Instagram, Prateek wrote, "Did a thing with @mtvindia & @mcdonaldsinindia . Also finally a song with @lisamishramusic woot! Mere Sang will be yours later tonight :) Don’t forget to tune into McDonald's I'm lovin' it, live with MTV, tonight at 7pm!"
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Lisa and Prateek have been very close friends for years and to collaborate musically was in the pipeline for a long time. Talking about the song, Lisa said: "A song like 'Mere Sang' can be interpreted as a love song, but equally as an emotion shared between two close friends like us."
She called it a timeless composition and shared that the melody reflects the ease of its artises.
She further mentioned: "I hope it connects in its simplicity to the audience. I'm sure they're going to love it just as much as we do."
IANS
