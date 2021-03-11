Prateek Sharma holds a screening of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'

Prateek Sharma’s new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan went on air on May 2 on Zee TV. Celebrating the occasion, he held a screening of the first episode recently. The cast of the show, including Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Keerti Nagpure, Reeza Choudhary, Sambhabana Mohanty, Swati Shah and others, were seen in attendance along with the crew members.
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is based in Vrindavan. Radha adores and worships Mohan, and has been waiting for him to come back for the past eight years.
Meanwhile, Mohan is accused of burning his wife and is dealing with a lot on the personal front. The news of Mohan’s engagement came as a big shock to Radha, but she soon realised Mohan was hiding something.
The show will explore the journey of Radha and Mohan, and how they eventually fall in love.
