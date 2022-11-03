Prateik Babbar on being a part of women-driven Four More Shots Please

The Emmy-nominated series Four More Shots Please Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video. It gives viewers a peek into the lives of the four flaw-some women who call the shots in their lives.

Featuring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J in the lead roles, the series also stars Prateik Babbar in a pivotal role.

Talking about working in a series that is driven by women, Prateik says, “It’s a very pleasant change and a wonderful time for cinema. I think as for actors, why not have women-driven subjects or shows? Women rule the world and for me it’s an honour to be riding on these beautiful women’s shoulders for so many years. It was pretty much an all-women set right from director to writers to cameraperson. It felt like we were in good hands. We were blessed.”