Prateik Chaudhary is all set for his next on-screen wedding!

Prateik Chaudhary, who is currently seen in Tose Naina Milaike, is all set to marry again, albeit on screen, his co-star Simaran Kaur who plays Hansini in the show.
This newly launched show by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is doing their best to give this wedding scene a grand look.
Speaking about the lavish wedding in the show Prateik says, “It feels nice, though it’s a fake marriage but still we all get that nice vibe. The entire setup looks so grand and beautiful. At times it gets a little tiring because lot of hard work and patience in marriage sequences is required. But overall I am enjoying the shooting. The best part would be when I will be getting married in real life, I will already know the rituals.”
Speaking about his groom look in the show Prateik says, “It’s a never-ending process. So many sherwanis and kurtas and blazers I have to try. It is time-consuming and you need loads of patience. But when you see the final result you get the satisfaction and feel it is worth it.”
Prateik has been married on screen 4-5 times now and every time he feels there is something new.
