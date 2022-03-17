Prateik Chaudhary on his bond with Shehzad Shaikh

Bros before everything else in the world! Prateik Chaudhary says that he and Shehzad Shaikh share a great bond and love spending time with each other.
He says, “It’s been six months since we have been working together. We share a great bond and he is like a brother to me. One thing I like about him is how genuine he is. He is a true gentleman. He respects everyone and welcomes everyone with a warm heart.”
Talking about how they keep themselves busy, Prateik says, “We eat, we chill, we talk about craft, movies and goals! But this is also true that these never happen because we never get a free day to do these!”
