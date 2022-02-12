Prateik Chaudhary on Sindoor Ki Keemat completing century!

Prateik Chaudhary-starrer Sindoor Ki Keemat has completed 100 episodes. The family drama is being bankrolled by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain.

Prateik plays the role of Ashwin Awasthi in the show. The actor says, “I feel blessed and grateful that we have completed 100 episodes. Now, we are looking forward to making more memories, entertaining more audiences and completing 1000-2000 episodes to come. It’s just a start.”

Talking about the journey of his character, the actor says, “I am really happy about the response from the audience, fans, my family and friends. People are really enjoying the show, they are praising my character Ashwin Awasthi. I get so much love on my Instagram handle, so many DMs on my social media and fan pages. It feels nice to receive so much love from the youth. Hope to receive more and more love in the future. I promise to entertain my audience and my fans more and more,” he adds.