Prateik Chaudhary opens up on being part of Tose Naina Milaike

Prateik Chaudhary, who plays the lead in the show Tose Naina Milaike, says that he loves shooting with the rest of the team and that chemistry works well for their performances as well.
The actor said, “Sanjeev is a family-oriented person, he loves his family a lot, and he can do anything to protect his family. I feel the same for my family too. Sanjeev is a very soft and calm person and so am I.”
Prateik added, “Basically, we didn’t plan anything, everything is happening organically. I mean showing chemistry on screen or making reels together, it’s all happening organically, and I am loving the response from the fans.”
“Audience really like our jodi and they have also named us ‘Sansini’ (Sanjeev and Hansini together) so many fan edits we receive on social media and we feel blessed with this love and support we promise to entertain our audience more.”
Talking about, which is the best compliment he has got for the show, he said, “I get a lot of DMs saying I love your smile and your dimple and eyes too.”
