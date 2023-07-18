Prateik Chaudhary talks about work-life balance

Actor Prateik Chaudhary says balancing everything in life is important to survive. He says one needs to enjoy all aspects of life.

“I guess one needs to balance life; if you just give time to work and not at all to personal life, you will end up being a robot. And, if you just give time to your personal life and are not productive at all, you will be nowhere in the future; a balanced life is very important. Even though I am a workaholic and give priority to work most of the time, now I am trying to keep everything balanced and also give time to my personal life a little, so that I can enjoy both,” he says.

He adds, “I guess people are practical nowadays and don’t like to waste their time unnecessarily. There’s no major harm in this, but one also needs to chill a little and enjoy life.”