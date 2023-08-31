Prateik Patil Babbar and Priya Banerjee celebrate three years of togetherness

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee recently celebrated three years of togetherness — and they didn’t shy away from sharing their joy with the world.

They shared an adorable video on Instagram giving us a glimpse of their beautiful moments filled with happiness, laughter and countless adventures that spanned the course of their relationship.

Accompanying the video was a simple yet profound caption, “Happy 3 Soulmate.”

Within seconds of their video going live the comments’ section filled up with well-wishes from fans, friends, and colleagues turning it into a virtual celebration.

#Instagram