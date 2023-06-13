Prateik Patil Babbar will be seen with Shabana Azmi in Vikas Khanna's Imaginary Rain

Prateik Patil Babbar will soon be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Shabana Azmi, as they will be seen in Vikas Khanna’s Imaginary Rain.

Vikas says, “I’ve admired Pratiek Babbar since I saw Dhobi Ghat by Kiran Rao. His presence was amazing, and as we saw him picking new characters, I knew that at one point I would have to work with him. His choices for roles have been creative. And when I was writing the character of Shiva based on my cab driver in Bangladesh, I knew that only Pratiek could do justice to his character.” Prateik says, “It’s an encouraging and gratifying feeling to be a filmmaker’s number one choice.”