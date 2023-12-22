Pratik Gandhi to host Crimes Aaj Kal S2

Amazon miniTV is all set to return with the second season of its crime anthology series Crimes Aaj Kal from today.

The streaming service announced the second season of the anthology series releasing the riveting trailer that delves deeper into hair-raising crimes which are inspired by true events. Produced by Optimystix Entertainment and directed by Subbu Iyer, Crimes Aaj Kal Season 2 will be hosted by actor Pratik Gandhi.

Pratik will attempt to raise awareness among viewers about the crimes happening in their neighbourhood and how they can safeguard themselves. Featuring separate stand-alone stories, with unsettling realities of the crime world he will dig deep into each case to find the truth in Crimes Aaj Kal S2.

Talking about donning the host’s hat for Crimes Aaj Kal Season 2, Pratik says, “The resounding success of Crimes Aaj Kal Season 1 sets a high standard, presenting a challenge for me to match in Season 2. The concept of this anthology is very interesting yet informative and thought-provoking. The issues that are being raised through each storyline will leave viewers to ponder upon the reality and facts, leaving them at the edge of their seats to find the truth in every episode.”

