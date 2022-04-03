Pratik Sehajpal and Shipra Goyal to act in a new single

Shipra Goyal and Pratik Sehajpal (Bigg Boss 15 runner-up) will be seen together in an upcoming song titled Subah Se Shaam. The video is shot against the picturesque backdrop of Kasauli. They have an electrifying chemistry.
Shipra says, “It was a fantastic experience working with Pratik Sehajpal. Pratik is an energetic, fun to work with and talented individual. He gave his all to the upcoming music video. Couldn’t have asked for a better co-star. I’m sure the song will delight the audience and hope that they love it.”
