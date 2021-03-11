Pratik Sehajpal joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

Colors is ready to bring back an action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and joining the show will be Bigg Boss 15 runners-up Pratik Sehajpal.

Pratik says, “I believe in challenging myself on a daily basis. When my adrenaline gets pumping, I take the leap of faith and that is when I really fly! The key is to simply trust whatever you do. Under Rohit sir’s guidance, we will surely push harder to become the best version of ourselves and have a wonderful time along the way.”