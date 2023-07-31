Prayag yagya performed in Colors' Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav

Colors’ Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav depicts the universe’s first love saga between Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti. In the show, after the sacred marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Sati, Prajapati Daksha decides to host Prayag Yagya and invites Lord Shiva to attend it.
Talking about Prayag yagya, Vishwajeet Pradhan, who essays the role of Prajapati Daksha, says, “Portraying Daksha in the show has been a surreal experience. Daksha exudes power and authority, yet he must deal with a few internal conflicts. The Yagya is a significant milestone in the tale of divine entities. I hope that our hard work resonates with the viewers and they continue to appreciate our efforts.”
