Pregnant and powerful: On her birthday, Sonam Kapoor looks divine in a white Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 9

It is Sonam Kapoor’s birthday today. The actress, who is standing at the cusp of motherhood, has dropped some stunning pictures flaunting her baby bump to express her state of mind on this special day. Dressed in a white Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble, she looks gorgeous. She posed in an off-white satin skirt embellished with delicate sequins and pearls, and the layered bandeau had multiple long trails.

With these pictures, Sonam wrote, “On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel - Pregnant and Powerful, Bold and Beautiful…”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor has redefined pregnancy fashion from the day she announced the news to the world. And this beautiful ensemble is yet another iconic fashion moment from her pregnancy dairies. Friends and fans are calling her ‘Goddess’ and there’s no doubt that Sonam looks divine in these new clicks.

Designers Abu-Jani-Sandeep Khosla also shared the photos of their muse. Praising Sonam’s fashion sense, the duo spoke about her unique style. “We love this woman. Her relentless passion for fashion, which has always seen her change the game. Her fearless independence that makes her do it her own way every single time, with an energy that is infectious and warmth that infuses every interaction with joy. As you stand at the cusp of Motherhood, poised for a brand new journey, may every step see you grow ever stronger and more radiant. Wishing you Bliss, Beautiful One. We treasure you!”

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Sonam is expecting her first child with businessman husband Anand Ahuja. The couple shared the pregnancy news on March 21.

#abu jani sandeep khosla #sonam kapoor