Preity Zinta celebrates 20 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', calls it 'saddest happy film'

Mumbai, November 29

As the film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' clocked 20 years on Tuesday, Preity Zinta, who played Naina, penned a gratitude note and remembered late producer Yash Johar.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a clip from the movie.

The note read, "Kal Ho Naa Ho was the saddest happy film I did. Nothing can replace those memories & I will forever be grateful to Yash Uncle for making this incredible film. It was the last time he was on set. There will never be anyone like you Yash Uncle. You took a piece of my heart with you when you left. This film will forever remind me of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will forever love you."

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday took to Instagram and dropped a special collage video that had a few scenes from the film and the track 'Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai' playing in the background.

He captioned the post, "This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar starcast together with a story that has a beating heart...it's all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone's hearts." He also revealed that 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' was the last film his father (Yash Johar) was a part of from the Dharma family.

"For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family...and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today. Thank you papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter...and for always standing by what is right. I will always miss you," he added.

KJo also thanked director Nikkhil Advani for creating such a beautiful film.

"And thank you Nikkhil for making a directorial debut that is etched forever in all our collective hearts," he concluded.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' is still remembered and loved by people -- especially for actors' emotional performances, songs and dialogues. Who can forget Shah Rukh's iconic love confession: "I love you very much Naina" while reading from a blank diary?

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' revolves around Naina Katherine Kapoor (Preity Zinta) who is an MBA student in New York. She falls in love with her neighbour Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), a terminally ill patient who tries to get Naina and her friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) to fall in love with each other since he fears she will grieve for him if he reciprocates her feelings.

