 Preity Zinta drops pictures from her Holi celebration : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Preity Zinta drops pictures from her Holi celebration

The 'Veer-Zaara' actress will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in director Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Lahore 1947'

Preity Zinta drops pictures from her Holi celebration

Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough. Image source: Instagram



ANI

Mumbai, March 25

Actor Preity Zinta celebrated the festival of colours 'Holi' with her husband Gene Goodenough.

On Monday, the 'Veer-Zaara' actress took to Instagram and dropped pictures of the celebration.

She wrote, "Happy Holi to all of you who celebrate. May this festival of colour bring joy, happiness & peace to you & your family. Love & light always #Happyholi #Throwback #Ting." https://www.instagram.com/p/C47UPxzuqoM/?img_index=4 The fans chimed in the comment section with sweet and heartfelt wishes.

A user wrote, "HAPPY HOLI Dear."

Another fan commented, "Wishing you and your family Very Happy Holi." On November 11, 2021, Preity and Gene welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in director Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Lahore 1947'.

The update was confirmed by Santoshi via his quote in a statement.

"After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character. Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity," Santoshi shared.

'Lahore 1947' is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan.

Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

The film also marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after a long time. The duo has earlier featured together in a couple of films such as 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Farz', and 'Bhaiaji Superhit'.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram #Lahore #Mumbai #Pakistan #Preity Zinta #Sunny Deol


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

High Court full court recommends judicial officer’s dismissal from service

2
Himachal

BJP names 111 more candidates for Lok Sabha election; Maneka Gandhi fielded from Sultanpur, Kangana Ranaut from Mandi

3
Diaspora

PhD student from India dies after being run over by truck in London

4
Haryana

Former Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, Haryana Minister and Independent MLA Ranjit Chautala join BJP

5
India

BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra

6
India

India sends latest sub to port overlooking sea route to China

7
India

‘A terrorist is a terrorist’ in any language and one should not allow terrorism to be excused or defended: EAM Jaishankar

8
India

14 priests injured in fire in sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain

9
Punjab

It’s murder, sellers booked under Sec 302: Mann on liquor deaths

10
Punjab

Punjab Diary: Actor-politician faces wrath of veteran

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

2 killed, 7 injured in stampede following landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

2 killed, 7 injured in stampede following landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

The incident happened at Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh shrine in M...

13 priests injured in fire during 'bhasma aarti' in Mahakal Temple in MP’s Ujjain

14 priests injured in fire in sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain

The fire starts as 'gulal' falls on the puja thali that cont...

Congress releases 6th list for Lok Sabha election; fields Prahlad Gunjal against Om Birla from Kota

Congress releases 6th list for Lok Sabha election; fields Prahlad Gunjal against Speaker Om Birla from Rajasthan's Kota

Gunjal joined Congress in Jaipur on Thursday in presence of ...

PhD student from India dies after being run over by truck in London

PhD student from India dies after being run over by truck in London

The 33-year-old Cheistha Kochhar was a PhD student at the Lo...

Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan booked for derogatory remark against PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan booked for derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan made the remarks D...


Cities

View All

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

3 women thieves nabbed, devotee’s purse recovered

Cops, paramilitary personnel hold flag march in Tarn Taran

15 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Illicit liquor seized during raids at 2 villages; one held

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

Civic body to keep watch on streetlight infra online

Kharar woman gang-raped at hotel, 2 held

Man accused of killing woman he wanted to marry walks free

Three drug peddlers land in UT police net

AAP launches social media campaign for ‘saving’ Constitution, democracy

AAP launches social media campaign for ‘saving’ Constitution, democracy

Major fire breaks out in oil godown in Delhi, no casualties

Delhi Police set up check points across city on Holi to catch traffic violators

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union gets its first Dalit president from Left after nearly 3 decades

AAP presses BJP for answers on ‘Rs 60-crore bribery scandal’

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Contractor, aides held for stealing expressway construction material

2 motorcycle-borne miscreants fire gunshots at teacher’s house

Bike thief lands in police dragnet

8 kg poppy husk, 4.5 lakh litres of lahan destroyed

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

OTS policy to regularise water, sewer connections notified

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders keep fingers crossed as wait gets longer for BJP Punjab list

Play safe Holi, take proper care of your pets too

Rs 30L unaccounted cash seized

PSOU gets ~1cr grant-in-aid

PSOU gets Rs 1cr grant-in-aid

Meeting on electric locomotive maintenance held