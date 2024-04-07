Preity Zinta drops workout video on World Health Day, fans react

ANI

Mumbai, April 7

Actor Preity Zinta, who often shares snippets of her daily life, dropped a motivational video from her pilates workout to celebrate World Health Day.

On Sunday, she shared a new workout clip on Instagram, providing some weekend fitness motivation.

Joined by celebrity trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, Preity was seen raising the fitness bar by performing several exercises.

She captioned the workout video on Instagram with, “Love your body .... It’s your first home #Worldhealthday #pzfit #dontgiveup #ting.” After Preity shared the video, fans filled the comment section with their responses.

One user wrote, “Her Beauty is beyond in Praise." Another user wrote, “Pilates, yoga and exercises- the secret of reversing age, along with healthy diet.” “The reason why she is so fit and cute at the age of 49,” wrote a third user.

