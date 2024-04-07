Preity Zinta drops workout video on World Health Day, fans react

Mumbai, April 7
Actor Preity Zinta, who often shares snippets of her daily life, dropped a motivational video from her pilates workout to celebrate World Health Day.
On Sunday, she shared a new workout clip on Instagram, providing some weekend fitness motivation.
View this post on Instagram
Joined by celebrity trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, Preity was seen raising the fitness bar by performing several exercises.
She captioned the workout video on Instagram with, “Love your body .... It’s your first home #Worldhealthday #pzfit #dontgiveup #ting.” After Preity shared the video, fans filled the comment section with their responses.
One user wrote, “Her Beauty is beyond in Praise." Another user wrote, “Pilates, yoga and exercises- the secret of reversing age, along with healthy diet.” “The reason why she is so fit and cute at the age of 49,” wrote a third user.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Vistara cuts 25-30 flights daily to stabilise operations amid pilot woes; cancellations mostly on domestic network
Meanwhile, aviation regulator DGCA has issued show cause not...
‘Completely unprovoked’, says NIA on attack by unruly crowd during action in Bengal’s Bhupatinagar blast case
One NIA officer was injured and a vehicle was damaged on Sat...
AAP holds collective fast across India, abroad to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi excise policy case
In Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders observed a...
Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh
A Noida resident, she lost route in Dhauladhar hills because...
Agnikul puts off for third time launch of Agnibaan sub-orbital rocket
Agnikul is seeking to conduct India’s second private rocket ...