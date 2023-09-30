Preity Zinta goes on a beach date with her kids, check out pics

ANI

Los Angeles, September 30

Actor Preity Zinta on Saturday morning shared adorable pictures from her beach date with her kids -- Jai and Gia.

In one of the pictures, the little ones can be seen playing with sand.

Another picture shows Preity flaunting her dimpled smile while holding baby Gia close to her.

"Beach days, so much to be grateful for," she captioned the post.

As soon as Preity dropped the images of her munchkins, fans chimed in the comment section and showered love on the mommy and her children.

"Beautiful" a social media user wrote.

"How cute," another one commented.

Preity has been living in Los Angeles ever since she tied the knot with Gene Goodenough. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Preity gave a sneak peek into her journey as a parent. She revealed that she plays 'Koi...Mil Gaya' title track to make her little ones sleep.

"The title track, 'Koi Mil Gaya' is something I play when my kids don't go to sleep, it helps calm them down," Preity shared, describing her children as "jadoo" (magic).

Interestingly, Preity shared this cute little detail about her kids' bedtime on the sidelines of the 20th anniversary of 'Koi Mil Gaya'. The film, in which Preity played the role of Hrithik Roshan's love interest, completed 20 years on August 8.

Revisiting memories from the sets of 'Koi Mil Gaya', Preity shared a funny anecdote of her getting irritated by Hrithik.

