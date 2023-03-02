Preity Zinta has been married for seven years, shares romantic pictures with husband Gene Goodenough

Mumbai, March 2

It's been seven years since actress Preity Zinta has been married to Gene Goodenough and she "cannot believe" it.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a clip. In the video, she kept her hands on Gene Goodenough's eyes while spending time together in a swimming pool. They also posed for several selfies in the clip. Preity and Gene kissed each other as they looked into the camera.

"Happy Anniversary my love. Cannot believe it's been 7 years since our wedding. Here's to many more anniversaries filled with loads of happiness and great memories... #happyanniversay #Leapyearwedding #ting," she wrote.

Preity and Gene tied the knot in 2016, in Los Angeles, in an intimate ceremony. She became a mother in 2021.

