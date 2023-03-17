Preity Zinta is proud mama as her son mops floor to help her, shares little one's 'Swachh Bharat moves'

ANI
Los Angeles, March 17
Actress Preity Zinta is completely enjoying her motherhood phase.
On Friday, she took to Instagram and treated fans to a cute video of her one-year-old son Jai mopping the floor.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Preity wrote, "Happiness is seeing your little one super interested in cleaning & giving mama a helping hand (laughing emoji) Here is little Jai practising his Swachh Bharat moves (laughing emoji, upside down emoji and heart emoticon) #Jai #ting." She also added Pharrell Williams' song Happy along with the video.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Jai's video has left netizens in awe.
"Omg this is the cutest," a social media user commented.
"Awwww... can't take my eyes off him," another one wrote.
Preity and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016 in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021.
Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."
