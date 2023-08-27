 Preity Zinta mourns demise of her father-in-law, says, "Dear Jon, I will miss your warmth" : The Tribune India

  Preity Zinta mourns demise of her father-in-law, says, "Dear Jon, I will miss your warmth"

Preity Zinta mourns demise of her father-in-law, says, "Dear Jon, I will miss your warmth"

Preity Zinta writes she will loved going shooting with her father-in-law, loved cooking for him

Preity Zinta mourns demise of her father-in-law, says, "Dear Jon, I will miss your warmth"

Preity Zinta with her late father-in-law Jon Swindle. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, August 27

Actor Preity Zinta has paid tribute to her late father-in-law Jon Swindle and said that she misses him for his warmth, kindness and amazing sense of humour.

The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her late father-in-law. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a red lehenga and traditional jewellery while the late Swindle was in a grey suit.

She wrote in the caption, "Dear Jon, I will miss your warmth, your kindness & most of all your incredible sense of humor. I loved going shooting with you, loved cooking your favourite Indian dishes and having conversations on every topic under the sun. Thank you so much for opening your home & your heart to me & my family..The East Coast will never be the same without you. I know you are at peace right now & at a happy place. Rest in peace #RIP #RIPJonSwindle #fatherinlaw #Omshanti."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

After her post, Sussanne Khan condoled his demise and mentioned, "so sorry to you and Gene for your loss pree.. May his soul rest in eternal peace." Actor Celina Jaitly also commented, "My deepest condolences to you and Gene. What a lovely photograph exudes so much love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity has worked in various Bollywood films like 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha', 'Jaan-E-Mann', and 'Heroes'.

Preity has been living in Los Angeles ever since she tied the knot with Gene Goodenough. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021.

