Preity Zinta reaches Kamakhya Devi temple after staying up all night, feels 'peace & calm'

Mumbai, April 8
Actress Preity Zinta visited Kamakhya temple in Guwahati after having a delayed flight and staying up all night. She said it all seemed worth it once she entered the temple.
Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a video of pictures and videos she took in the temple area.
Dressed in a powder pink Indian wear, Preity covered her head and wore a face mask as she entered the temple. The video features a glimpse of the temple and a pond. She took several selfies from inside the complex.
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
The actress captioned the post: "One of my reasons to go to Guwahati was to visit the famous Kamakhya Devi temple. Even though our flight was delayed for several hours & I was up all night, it all seemed worth it once I entered the temple. I felt such powerful vibrations when I went there & a sense of peace n calm." Preity was recently seen at the ongoing IPL. She was cheering for her team Punjab Kings, which was playing against Kolkata Knight Riders.
IANS
