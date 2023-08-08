 Preity Zinta says, 'my kids are jadoo in my life' : The Tribune India

Preity Zinta says, 'my kids are jadoo in my life'

Preity Zinta shares her journey as a parent

Preity Zinta says, 'my kids are jadoo in my life'

Preity Zinta with her children. ANI



ANI

New Delhi, August 8

Actor Preity G Zinta has been enjoying her motherhood phase to the fullest. She and her husband Gene Goodenough were blessed with twins Gia and Jai in 2021.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Preity gave a sneak peek into her journey as a parent. She revealed that she plays 'Koi...Mil Gaya' title track to make her little ones sleep.

"The title track, 'Koi Mil Gaya' is something I play when my kids don't go to sleep, it helps calm them down," Preity shared, describing her children as "jadoo" (magic).

Interestingly, Preity shared this cute little detail about her kids' bedtime on the sidelines of the 20th anniversary of 'Koi Mil Gaya'. The film, in which Preity played the role of Hrithik Roshan's love interest, completed 20 years on Tuesday.

Revisiting memories from the sets of 'Koi Mil Gaya', Preity shared a funny anecdote of her getting irritated by Hrithik.

"I remember the first day of shoot, I was irritated that Hrithik was late and suddenly someone tapped on my shoulder, I turned to see and it was Hrithik in Rohit's look. He was completely unrecognisable and I was surprised to see him. It only then struck me that Hrithik was on set all along, it was just that I did not recognise him," she recalled.

'Koi Mil Gaya' is a film I will always treasure as it celebrates friendship and I worked on it with my friend Hrithik, and all the wonderful people like Rakesh ji, Rekha Ma'am, and all the lovely kids. I had a lot of fun during the shoot and this is a film I will always hold close to my heart," she added.

Preity and Hrithik have worked together in 'Mission Kashmir' and 'Lakshya' as well. It's been years since the two have shared screen space together but till date, they share a great friendship.

Speaking about her bond with Hrithik, Preity said, "It's always fun dancing and filming a song alongside Hrithik, be it 'Bhumbro' or 'Idhar Chala, Main Udhar Chala'. Both the songs are very different, while 'Bhumbro' has us performing the Kashmiri folk dance in a specific style, 'Idhar Chala, Main Udhar Chala' has us dancing carefree and just having fun in the rain. The chemistry of course was very different in both these songs, 'Bhumbro' was two estranged lovers performing together, while 'Idhar Chala Main, Udhar Chala' was about two friends in a conversational dance and forming a connection," she said.

"Hrithik is a very close friend of mine and I love him. But I respected him more after working with him and seeing his dedication and hard work. Everyone I've worked with are all my friends now. Whenever we meet, it's always great to see each other, of course," she added.

#Preity Zinta

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

2
Nation

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

3
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 15 IAS and 16 PCS officers transferred; see complete list

4
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

5
Nation

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson detained in Mumbai over 'Quit India' march

6
Himachal

Video: Horrific accident in Shimla's Chaila captured live on camera; speeding apple-laden truck crushes 2 to death; hits 4 vehicles

7
Nation

Once we cease to be judges, whatever we say is just opinion: CJI on Ranjan Gogoi's statement in Rajya Sabha

8
Haryana

Enforcement Directorate raids house, office of Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda in Gurugram

9
Chandigarh

ED raid at Panchkula cop’s house

10
Nation

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion debate LIVE: Opposition may not have confidence in PM Modi but people of India have, says Amit Shah

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament

Harmanpreet Singh scores twice

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...

Debate on no-trust motion resumes in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi opens it

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...

'Misogynistic, indecent': Smriti slams Rahul Gandhi for flying kiss, BJP complains to Speaker

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus


Cities

View All

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Tarn Taran villagers left to fend for themselves amidst flood devastation

Sikh bodies ask govt to act in case of missing Guru Granth Sahib ‘Saroops’

Amritsar MC cracks whip as over 200 buildings fail to get approval

BRTS crisis: Financial mismgmt leads to suspension of bus service

1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Bathinda: 1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Chandigarh: Pay less fee for ‘zero-waste’ events

Using Chandigarh grounds for events to cost more, rent up by 50-200%

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers on tour to Delhi: Banwarilal Purohit

2 Chandigarh MC officials held for graft

9 injured in fire at sofa factory in Delhi’s Mayapuri

9 injured in fire at factory in Delhi's Mayapuri

Yamuna pollution: Supreme Court asks Delhi, Haryana to file status report; matter to be heard on October 3

Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Umar Khalid's plea seeking bail in UAPA case

NUH FLARE-UP: Migrant exodus hits realty, service sectors

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against AAP ex-councillor

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Youth robbed of car near Model Town in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 5K acres still under water, paddy resowing ruled out

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

Kapurthala native gets $35K research grant from US-based health platform

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Rs 44-cr project launched to free city of open garbage dumps

BJP criticises govt over law & order

Major theft case cracked with arrest of 2 suspects

Draft ward delimitation: PAC writes to Local Govt Director, raises objections

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Central team visits flood-affected villages in Patiala, Sangrur districts

Farmers protest against social media channel

Patiala MC to soon issue new map of wards

With solar plant, Patiala MC expects to save up to Rs 1.5L power bill