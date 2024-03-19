Preity Zinta says ‘Rab ne bana di...’ as she digs in jalebi, rabri in Chandigarh

Mumbai, March 19
Actress Preity Zinta on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her culinary tour in Chandigarh, expressing her fondness for jalebi and rabri.
The actress recently visited the city for the launch of the jersey of ‘Punjab Kings’ for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Preity is the co-owner of the team.
View this post on Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a delicious glimpse of the food.
The actress is wearing a black T-shirt and is posing with a jalebi in her hand.
The second picture shows a plate of rabri and jalebi.
The actress captioned it, ‘Rab ne bana di jalebi baby.’
The fans took to the comment section and wrote, ‘She can eat the careers of models like jalebi.’
One user said, ‘always shiny and glowing.’
On the personal front, Preity is married to Gene Goodenough, and the couple became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.
Preity was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’, which was an action comedy film starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.
