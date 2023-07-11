 Preity Zinta shares pictures of her kids after their mundan ceremony : The Tribune India

  Preity Zinta shares pictures of her kids after their mundan ceremony

Preity Zinta and her kids. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, July 11

Actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share pictures of her kids Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough after their mundan ceremony.

She wrote in the caption about the ceremony and its importance as per Hindu tradition.

"So the "Mundan ceremony" finally happened this weekend. For Hindus the first shaving off the hair for babies is considered to be a gesture of purification from the memory of their previous births and freedom from the past. Here are Jai & Gia post their mundan ceremony. #tradition #mundanceremony #ting", she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

After her post, many of her fans and industry friends congratulated her.

Actor Bobby Deol also dropped heart emoji.

Preity often shares adorable family pictures.

Previously, taking a break from the IPL matches, Preity shared a video of her baby Jai from her vacations with her husband and kids. "My kind of heaven. The last couple of days have been amazing. Mountains, family, clean air & a digital detox. No better sound than hearing .... mama ... mama for the first time from the kiddos. This really is heaven #ting...", Preity wrote in the caption.

Preity and Gene Goodenough tied the knot in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016. The duo became parents to twins in 2021.

Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family." She also opened up about children's safety and in a social media post wrote a lengthy note about the alleged harassment that her kid faced.

Preity wrote, "The incident was regarding my daughter Gia-where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby. This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn't a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn't want to make a scene."

