Preity Zinta spent romantic weekend with hubby Gene Goodenough, here's proof

ANI

Mumbai, July 18

Actor Preity Zinta Preity often posts cute family photos. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband Gene Goodenough from her weekend.

She wrote in the caption, 'Weekend.'

In the picture, she can be seen giving hug to her husband. The couple looked adorable as they twinned in white outfits by the side of a beach.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

After her post, many of her fans chimed in the comment section.A fan wrote, 'So sweet.'

Love is beautiful. greatest couple of world,' another commented.

Preity and Gene tied the knot in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016. The duo became parents to twins in 2021.

Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family." She also opened up about children's safety and in a social media post wrote a lengthy note about the alleged harassment that her kid faced.

Preity wrote, "The incident was regarding my daughter Gia-where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby. This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn't a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn't want to make a scene."

