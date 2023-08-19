Prem Shilu, who was a part of Season 19 of Roadies, talks about his experience with the MTV reality show

What influenced you to pursue Roadies?

I really wanted to prove myself, but that is not my ultimate goal. The most important thing is to believe in your own potential and work diligently towards your goals.

What do you feel is more important for an actor — talent or training?

Both talent and training play crucial roles in an actor’s success. Talented actors can often bring authenticity and charisma to their performances.

Any special training you received for Roadies?

I learnt survival techniques. It can be an incredibly valuable skill to have in challenging situations. I learnt the art of patience. On the road, I learnt that personal development is a lifelong journey that can lead to increased self-awareness, improved relationships and better decision-making.

What was the most challenging time on the show?

Keeping calm on Roadies was challenging, but practicing certain strategies and mindset shifts helped me maintain composure and effectively navigate tough situations. I believe adjusting your expectations can help you avoid unnecessary pressure and frustration. Creating positive connections with others is important for personal well-being and a sense of belonging on a show like Roadies. People are more likely to connect with you if they feel you’re sincere.

What is your most memorable moment from the journey?

When I won the very first task of the journey, I was portrayed as a weak and underdog contestant but I proved them wrong and made everyone, including Prince, realise that you can’t judge a book by its cover!