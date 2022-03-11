'Pressure to deliver a cracking product'

Director Siddharth Anand agrees there is a sense of pressure as his upcoming directorial Pathaan has big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He says, “Pathaan has been designed to deliver the biggest action spectacle that audiences cannot even expect to see. We are carefully and strategically building the entire campaign to engineer some of the biggest moments for fan hysteria around Pathaan.” “So, the date announcement video plays to the gallery big time. We knew that the fans were really thirsty for us to announce the film, given we had kept a lid on it for way too long.” — IANS